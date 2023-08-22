SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 22nd. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $215.83 million and approximately $20.07 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,324,917,189 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,232,484,306 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

