Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) vs. Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Critical Review

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) and Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soho House & Co Inc. has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Park Hotels & Resorts -1.79% -1.14% -0.50% Soho House & Co Inc. -11.46% -1,654.69% -5.01%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Park Hotels & Resorts 0 4 2 0 2.33 Soho House & Co Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Park Hotels & Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus target price of $17.38, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. Soho House & Co Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.81%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Soho House & Co Inc..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Park Hotels & Resorts and Soho House & Co Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Park Hotels & Resorts $2.50 billion 1.09 $162.00 million ($0.25) -50.52 Soho House & Co Inc. $972.21 million 1.38 -$220.58 million ($0.62) -11.10

Park Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Soho House & Co Inc.. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soho House & Co Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.0% of Soho House & Co Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Park Hotels & Resorts beats Soho House & Co Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 46 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 29,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc. and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc. in March 2023. Soho House & Co Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.