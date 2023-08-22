Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.358 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %
OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 57,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,167. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.
About Sonic Healthcare
