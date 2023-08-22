Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.358 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Sonic Healthcare’s previous dividend of $0.26.

OTCMKTS SKHHY traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.51. 57,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,167. Sonic Healthcare has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15.

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

