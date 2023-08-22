SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Sells $1,277,138.70 in Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) VP Natausha Heleena White sold 16,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,277,138.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
SPX Technologies Stock Performance
NYSE SPXC traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.35. 140,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,851. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25.
SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.
