SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) VP Sells $1,277,138.70 in Stock

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) VP Natausha Heleena White sold 16,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $1,277,138.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SPX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SPXC traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.35. 140,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,851. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $91.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.94 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.22. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $423.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of SPX Technologies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SPX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPX Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $615,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of SPX Technologies by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPX Technologies

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers and comfort heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

