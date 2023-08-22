Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.20

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.20 and last traded at $37.20, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
Square Enix Stock Down 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.34.
Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $624.21 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Square Enix Company Profile
Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.
