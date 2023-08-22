Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Hits $83.73 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $83.73 million and $3.29 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019828 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00018530 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00015014 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,875.91 or 1.00020436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,379,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,379,858.2129383 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02195162 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $4,569,695.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

