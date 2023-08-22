StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Laidlaw lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.55. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.28.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Bellerophon Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Life Science Opportu Puissance sold 134,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $111,569.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,076,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,778.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 33,527 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

