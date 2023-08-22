StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tenaris (NYSE:TS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

TS has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $41.80 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tenaris from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.80.

Tenaris Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.50. Tenaris has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenaris

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tenaris by 155.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenaris during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 11.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

