StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of TETRA Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

TETRA Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTI opened at $5.35 on Friday. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $693.13 million, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $175.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

