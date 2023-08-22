Sui Price Down 5.9% This Week (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Sui has a total market cap of $382.66 million and $204.56 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui token can now be purchased for $0.53 or 0.00002049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sui has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sui alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Sui Token Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,162,190 tokens. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @mysten_labs.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the SUI platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 723,162,190.4615384 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.5115294 USD and is down -2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $133,739,141.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.