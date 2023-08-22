Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.80

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.64. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.26.

About Sumitomo Heavy Industries

(Get Free Report)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.