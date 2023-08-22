Sun Life Financial Inc. Acquires 32,220 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 297.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,220 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $281,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.02. 6,437,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,303,852. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $74.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

