Sunrun Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:RUN)

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 42,613 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 22,397 call options.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.0 %

RUN stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. 8,626,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,220,132. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.55. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24 and a beta of 2.28. Sunrun has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $39.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.73 million. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $44,713.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 311,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,841,332.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $44,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 311,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,841,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,499 shares of company stock valued at $2,048,105 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,530,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,252,000 after buying an additional 375,166 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 13,168,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $265,354,000 after acquiring an additional 953,877 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 10,268,938 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,403,000 after buying an additional 1,865,360 shares during the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.