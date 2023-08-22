Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.99

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.99 and last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 30725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Acumen Capital raised shares of Sylogist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Sylogist Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
