Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.99

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$7.99 and last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 30725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Acumen Capital raised shares of Sylogist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Get Sylogist alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sylogist

Sylogist Trading Up 8.2 %

Sylogist Announces Dividend

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$187.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Sylogist Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides SaaS solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, network security, Web portals, and others. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.