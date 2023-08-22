Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives $4.77 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.77.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Taboola.com

Taboola.com Price Performance

Insider Activity at Taboola.com

Taboola.com stock opened at $3.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.58. Taboola.com has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $4.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Taboola.com news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,017,666.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,833 shares of company stock valued at $380,652. Corporate insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Taboola.com by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com by 255.4% during the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 393,742 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Yarra Square Partners LP acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the second quarter worth about $2,332,000. Finally, Atairos Partners GP Inc. bought a new position in Taboola.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,167,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

