Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Trading 4.1% Higher

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59. 377,214 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 1,158,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBLA shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $5.50 to $5.70 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.77.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TBLA

Taboola.com Stock Up 5.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.06.

In related news, CFO Stephen C. Walker purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 10,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,253.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,833 shares of company stock worth $380,652. Company insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Taboola.com by 9.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 102,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 255.4% in the second quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 547,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 393,742 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taboola.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Yarra Square Partners LP bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $2,332,000. Finally, Atairos Partners GP Inc. bought a new stake in Taboola.com during the second quarter worth $3,167,000. Institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.