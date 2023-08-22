Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Insider Troy C. Schrenk Sells 2,223 Shares

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 2,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $34,500.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,496.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TH stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.14. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 9.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,880,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,578,000 after purchasing an additional 483,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Target Hospitality by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,033,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 149,649 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,509,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 843,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,767,000 after acquiring an additional 190,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Target Hospitality from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

