Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Guess? (NYSE:GES)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GES. TheStreet lowered Guess? from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. 888 reissued an initiates rating on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Guess? in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

NYSE:GES opened at $18.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.92. Guess? has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $24.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $569.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.63 million. Guess? had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guess? will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Guess?’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

In other news, Director Deborah Weinswig sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,846.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guess? by 48.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Guess? by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Guess? by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

