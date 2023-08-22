Terra (LUNA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $152.72 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last seven days, Terra has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $152.72 million and $16.96 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00001651 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 355,076,673 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

