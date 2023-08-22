Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Up 3%

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $240.82 and last traded at $238.32. 24,796,649 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 146,667,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tesla from $252.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $742.27 billion, a PE ratio of 65.52, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $259.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.95.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.34, for a total value of $665,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,097,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,275,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 43.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

