Thames Capital Management LLC Sells 15,989 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Thames Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,989 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 5.4% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $3,398,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 33,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $620.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares in the company, valued at $74,512,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of TMO stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $529.88. 169,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $535.36 and its 200-day moving average is $544.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $204.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

