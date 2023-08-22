The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Target Price to $252.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $252.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LOW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 3.7 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $8.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,065,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,139. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day moving average of $211.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,604,000 after buying an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,196,000 after buying an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.