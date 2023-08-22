The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $113,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.7% in the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 48,478 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 23.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 26,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $734,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $1,199,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,041,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,793,297. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $157.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $118.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

