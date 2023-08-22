Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.7% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $6,508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.28.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $208.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,082,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133,334. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $202.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,086,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total transaction of $5,156,070.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,258,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,184,768 shares of company stock valued at $252,451,023 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

