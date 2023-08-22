Thunder Brawl (THB) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $57,570.52

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $34,178.44 and approximately $57,570.52 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Thunder Brawl alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Buying and Selling Thunder Brawl

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00020431 USD and is down -3.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $70,796.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Brawl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Brawl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.