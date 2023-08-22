Titon (LON:TON) Trading Down 2.5%

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77.13 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.00). Approximately 32,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 20,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.02).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Titon in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £8.76 million, a PE ratio of -1,560.00 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 75.88.

Titon Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, the United States, and Europe. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware materials.

