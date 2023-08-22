TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Down 15.4%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 420,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 296% from the average session volume of 106,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

TNR Gold Stock Down 15.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$10.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.75.

TNR Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.