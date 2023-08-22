Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Announces Earnings Results

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $75.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.93. Toll Brothers has a 12-month low of $39.53 and a 12-month high of $83.72.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.70%.

TOL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at $153,618.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,618.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $5,124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,547 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,444,000 after purchasing an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,816,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

