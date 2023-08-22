tomiNet Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $166.89 Million (TOMI)

tomiNet (TOMI) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, tomiNet has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. tomiNet has a market cap of $166.89 million and $20.22 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One tomiNet token can now be purchased for approximately $2.24 or 0.00008590 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000032 BTC.

tomiNet Token Profile

tomiNet’s launch date was January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,560,384 tokens. The official message board for tomiNet is tomi.com/blog. tomiNet’s official website is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers.

Buying and Selling tomiNet

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 2.2408623 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,070,645.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

