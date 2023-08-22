Torah Network Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Torah Network has a total market capitalization of $2.25 million and $34,226.98 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Torah Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 45.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Torah Network Profile

Torah Network’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Buying and Selling Torah Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 0.39644806 USD and is down -20.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $23,970.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

