Tremor International (LON:TRMR) PT Lowered to GBX 800 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tremor International (LON:TRMR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,100 ($14.03) to GBX 800 ($10.21) in a research report report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Tremor International Stock Performance

Shares of TRMR stock opened at GBX 172 ($2.19) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £246.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,733.33 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 276.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.99. Tremor International has a 12-month low of GBX 150.10 ($1.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 384.40 ($4.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.12.

Insider Activity at Tremor International

In other Tremor International news, insider Ofer Druker sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 355 ($4.53), for a total transaction of £4,714.40 ($6,014.80). Insiders sold 66,060 shares of company stock valued at $23,737,376 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

About Tremor International

Tremor International Ltd provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

