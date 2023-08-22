Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) PT Lowered to $11.25 at Raymond James

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Tricon Residential’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TCN. Scotiabank reissued a sector outperform rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lowered Tricon Residential from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, VNET Group restated a reiterates rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tricon Residential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE:TCN opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Tricon Residential has a 1-year low of $7.18 and a 1-year high of $11.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.38%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCN. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,610,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,487,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320,361 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after acquiring an additional 254,011 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,195,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,179,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,476 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

