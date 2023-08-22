Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives $16.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tronox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Tronox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Tronox has a 1-year low of $10.58 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.93.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Tronox by 9.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Tronox by 2.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in Tronox by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Tronox by 37.7% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

