Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 59 ($0.75).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TLW shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.63) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.02) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tullow Oil Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Roald Goethe purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($86,118.91). In other news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko bought 142,500 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, for a total transaction of £39,900 ($50,905.84). Also, insider Roald Goethe bought 250,000 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £67,500 ($86,118.91). Corporate insiders own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLW stock opened at GBX 37.22 ($0.47) on Tuesday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of GBX 21.82 ($0.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 53.97 ($0.69). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £539.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,251.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

