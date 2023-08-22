UBS Group Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $22.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. HSBC reduced their price target on Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bilibili from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bilibili has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.56.

Bilibili Price Performance

Shares of BILI opened at $14.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.97. Bilibili has a 12-month low of $8.23 and a 12-month high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by $0.19. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.11% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Bilibili by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 18.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

