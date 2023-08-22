VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy Stock Performance

NYSE EGY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $507.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46.

VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.

Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy

About VAALCO Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VAALCO Energy by 16.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,358,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,606,958 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 454,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,262 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,898,000 after acquiring an additional 112,844 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,701,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 42.4% during the first quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,350,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

