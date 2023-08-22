VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
VAALCO Energy Stock Performance
NYSE EGY opened at $4.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $4.27. VAALCO Energy has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $507.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46.
VAALCO Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.57%.
Institutional Trading of VAALCO Energy
About VAALCO Energy
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than VAALCO Energy
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Nordstrom: 3 Reasons the Pre-Earnings Dip Is an Opportunity
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- Is Now the Time to Buy these 3 Most Downgraded Stocks?
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Semiconductor Stocks At Risk From China’s Economic Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for VAALCO Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAALCO Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.