Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Down 4.6%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.54. Approximately 2,552,011 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 5,022,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.07.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.63.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLY. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after buying an additional 5,374,624 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $53,639,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 2,233.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,940,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $47,062,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

