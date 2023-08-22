Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 39,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 426,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $358,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.24. 1,242,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,763. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.80 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

