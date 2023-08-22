Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stock Position Raised by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 47,440 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 776.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 292,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,320,000 after acquiring an additional 173,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS VUSB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $49.13. The stock had a trading volume of 735,062 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1849 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.