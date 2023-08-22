Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.40. 1,150,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,225,973. The company has a market cap of $99.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.31. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

