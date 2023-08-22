Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Sells $976,800.00 in Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $976,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,933,593.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Dan Bodner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 20th, Dan Bodner sold 29,230 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total transaction of $1,120,385.90.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Dan Bodner sold 29,910 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $1,085,733.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Dan Bodner sold 7,230 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $266,570.10.

On Monday, June 12th, Dan Bodner sold 6,688 shares of Verint Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $247,656.64.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.70. 248,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,664. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $51.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average of $36.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verint Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 734,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,761,000 after acquiring an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 23,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $533,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

