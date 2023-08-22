Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) CTO Sammy Khalifa Sells 19,401 Shares

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 19,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $17,848.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,260,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,087.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Sammy Khalifa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Sammy Khalifa sold 3,313 shares of Vicarious Surgical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $6,758.52.
Vicarious Surgical Price Performance
Shares of RBOT stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $0.96. 615,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,521. The company has a market capitalization of $121.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.06. Vicarious Surgical Inc has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBOT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the first quarter worth $77,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,592,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after buying an additional 27,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 541.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares in the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
