VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $29.02 Million

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.02 million and approximately $265,542.07 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be purchased for about $0.0377 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 770,011,370 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @vidt_datalink and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@vidtdatalink. VIDT Datalink’s official website is www.vidt-datalink.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “VIDT Datalink is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. VIDT Datalink claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation.

VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network.”

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

