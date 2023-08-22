VNET Group (VNET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) will issue its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $262.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.72 million. On average, analysts expect VNET Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VNET Group Stock Performance

VNET Group stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. VNET Group has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $466.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of -0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of VNET Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.60 to $2.90 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.40.

Institutional Trading of VNET Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of VNET Group by 749.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Stories

