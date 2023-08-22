Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading 12.5% Higher

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 293,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 127,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 12.5 %

The company has a market cap of C$5.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.