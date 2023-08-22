Wanchain (WAN) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000669 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a total market cap of $34.29 million and $710,329.42 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00038817 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00028353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00013183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,968,231 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.