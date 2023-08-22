Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stake Lessened by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 862,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443,467 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

WBD stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.52. 4,169,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,304,938. The company has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $16.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.55.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,060.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares in the company, valued at $8,289,885.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

