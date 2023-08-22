Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dine Brands Global (DIN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dine Brands Global (NYSE: DIN):

8/17/2023 – Dine Brands Global is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $92.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/21/2023 – Dine Brands Global was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2023 – Dine Brands Global had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $68.00.

7/17/2023 – Dine Brands Global is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2023 – Dine Brands Global was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Dine Brands Global stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.86. 96,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.21. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $82.43.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The company had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 27.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 57.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

