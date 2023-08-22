Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viad (VVI)

Viad (NYSE: VVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/20/2023 – Viad is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/15/2023 – Viad had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2023 – Viad was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

8/12/2023 – Viad was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/10/2023 – Viad had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – Viad was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/24/2023 – Viad was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2023 – Viad is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Viad Stock Performance

VVI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 76,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,213. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $588.92 million, a PE ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Get Viad Corp alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viad

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,817,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,866,000 after purchasing an additional 86,382 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Viad by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 1,395,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,087,000 after purchasing an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Viad by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,340,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.