Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Viad (VVI)

Viad (NYSE: VVI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 8/20/2023 – Viad is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/15/2023 – Viad had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 8/14/2023 – Viad was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.
- 8/12/2023 – Viad was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 8/10/2023 – Viad had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $34.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2023 – Viad was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/24/2023 – Viad was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 6/28/2023 – Viad is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
Viad Stock Performance
VVI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.21. 76,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,213. Viad Corp has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $41.71. The firm has a market cap of $588.92 million, a PE ratio of 117.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.
Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Viad had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $320.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.28 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Viad
Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.
