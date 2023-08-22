Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Axos Financial (AX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Axos Financial (NYSE: AX) in the last few weeks:

8/17/2023 – Axos Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/3/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/2/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2023 – Axos Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $47.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/29/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2023 – Axos Financial was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/28/2023 – Axos Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $63.00.

7/28/2023 – Axos Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $49.00.

7/4/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/3/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/2/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/1/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/28/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/27/2023 – Axos Financial was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of AX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. 496,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,504. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $236.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,103,447.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 40,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,583,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,103,447.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 6,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $247,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,797,318.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 131,312 shares of company stock worth $5,938,692. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,478,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth $716,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 387,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,318,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

